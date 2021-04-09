Wyss Clinic of Chiropractic: Natural Remedies to Treat Colic and Constipation

(WFRV) — They are Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care, and Doctors Julie and Skip Wyss of Wyss Clinic of Chiropractic stopped by Local 5 Live with some tips to help new parents deal with some common issues for babies, like constipation and colic.

“As far as chiropractic is concerned, I think nutrition has a lot to play into this as well,” said Dr. Skip Wyss.

Dr. Julie says to diagnose colic in a baby, parents should watch out for crying for three hours a day, three days a week, ongoing for three weeks. “Trust your mama gut… when something doesn’t seem right, chances are it’s probably the verge of colic.” She adds.

The doctors at Wyss have ways to help, they recommend changing the baby’s diet, proper diaper changing, and watching the way you fold the baby to ensure the communication in the gut isn’t being cut off.

Constipation can be another challenge for kids and parents. Often, it’s because there’s not enough magnesium in the body. “Green leafy vegetables are the easiest way to work magnesium into our system,” said Dr. Julie Wyss. “Try green beans, broccoli, sprouts, peas, Swiss chard.”

But if you find it a challenge to get your kids to eat those items, a magnesium lactate supplement is a good option. Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic also offers a line of supplements, carrying their seal of approval.

Standard Process is a Wisconsin company where ingredients are grown on an organic farm. The supplements are made from whole food and cover a wide range of needs.

Chiropractic care can be key. When your baby has a misalignment in the lower back, that controls the colon and how they go to the bathroom,” said Dr. Skip Wyss. “If we can start getting that brain back in full communication with the lower back and the gut, they poop like geese and it’s awesome!”

For more advice including adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.