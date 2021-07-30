Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic Care: The importance of connecting brain and body

(WFRV) – How well are your brain and body connected?

Doctors Julie and Skip Wyss from Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic Care are Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care and today they spoke with Local 5 Live with more on why that is important.

Dr. Julie gives details on how fast our brains sends information and what things can slow it down.

For more advice and adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.