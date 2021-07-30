Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic Care: The importance of connecting brain and body

Wyss Family Chiropractic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – How well are your brain and body connected?

Doctors Julie and Skip Wyss from Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic Care are Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care and today they spoke with Local 5 Live with more on why that is important.

Dr. Julie gives details on how fast our brains sends information and what things can slow it down.

For more advice and adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

The Impromptu 1996 Home Run Derby

Training Camp Report: Rodgers signs reworked deal, Cobb makes practice debut

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay