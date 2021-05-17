Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic: Helping mothers cope with postpartum

(WFRV) – Things change during pregnancy, even a healthy one without complications.

Drs Skip and Julie Wyss of Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic spoke with Local 5 Live about how they can help new moms cope with postpartum.

The doctors told Local 5 Live, “It doesn’t matter what kind of pregnancy you have either way you’re going to have some postpartum.”

Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic also has ways to help with the abdominal muscles that are changed after childbirth. “We really want you to have a strong core foundation so you’re going to be able to do just about anything.”

Their goal is to bring stability back to new moms both mentally and physically.

For more advice and adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.