(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care and today Drs Skip and Julie Wyss discuss pediatric reflexes in a series on the milestones you should look for in your child.

For more advice and adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.