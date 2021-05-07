Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic: Postpartum Care for New Moms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You know the saying, “pregnancy changes everything.” Some of the physical effects moms feel postpartum, don’t have to be permanent.

As the baby grows during pregnancy, a full change in the abdomen takes place. In a majority of women, the muscles that make up the front of the stomach separate.

“We see this massive change in the abdomen, which affects core stability in a new mom,” said Dr. Skip Wyss. “That’s why we see a lot of urination difficulties after births.”

Because this muscle is weakened with separation, new moms also often experience low back pain.

These issues can be addressed with chiropractic care. “Chiropractic methods, along with some breathing techniques, is very effective for returning to normal,” said Dr. Julie Wyss. “The chiropractic makes sure everything is aligned, that the brain is talking to the body.”

At Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic, postpartum care focuses on working with the pelvic floor, diaphragm and proper breathing techniques.

Proper nutrition is also key for new moms. They should have plenty of good fats, as well as Vitamin D to fortify breast milk. Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic also offers a line of supplements, carrying their seal of approval.

Standard Process is a Wisconsin company where ingredients are grown on an organic farm. The supplements are made from whole food and cover a wide range of needs.

