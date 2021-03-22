Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic: The connection between gut health and allergies

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care, and when it comes to seasonal allergies, Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic can help the brain, gut connection to prevent symptoms.

“Allergy receptors sit in your gut,” said Dr. Skip Wyss. “Not your stomach, but your large and small intestines. So when the body is barraged by something it doesn’t like, the defense is filling up your orifices with mucus.”

Start with good nutrition by getting fruits and vegetables into your diet. Ginger can also help decrease inflammation.

“And don’t forget raw, local honey,” said Dr. Julie Wyss. “The reintroduction of that pollen into our system reduces the environmental external stress.” Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic also offers a line of supplements, carrying their seal of approval.

Standard Process is a Wisconsin company where ingredients are grown on an organic farm. The supplements are made from whole food and cover a wide range of needs.

Chiropractic care can also be part of the equation, bringing the brain back into full communication with the gut. Browse through supplements available and shop online on their website.

For more advice including adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.