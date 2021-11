(WFRV) – They’re Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care and today Doctors Skip and Julie from Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic discuss the connection between tongue ties and sleep apnea.

For more advice and adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.