Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic: The importance of tummy time in infants

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care and that includes special attention to childhood development at Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic.

Today, Doctors Julie and Skip Wyss tell Local 5 Live viewers why you don’t want to rush your infant to sit up too early and the importance of tummy time when it comes to their next steps.

For more advice and adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.