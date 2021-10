(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care and today Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic wraps up their first year of life series with a look at 8 – 12 months with several effective things parents can do during this time to set their children up for a healthy life.

For more advice and adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.