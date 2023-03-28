(WFRV) – Do you ever get that zing of pain in a tooth when eating something cold, hot, or even sugary? You could have sensitive teeth.

Causes include wearing of the teeth, erosion of enamel from acidic foods, receding gum tissue, and cracks in the teeth. Dr. Eric Childs recommends using a special toothpaste for several weeks as a first-line treatment.

Other treatments include grafts to cover lost gum tissue, treating tooth decay, plaque, and tartar, filling cavities and fixing cracked teeth.

