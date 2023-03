(WFRV) – With new efficiency standards in place, there are some things to consider when purchasing a new system for your home. Today Cheyne Herro joined us to talk about the importance of correct installation and having the correct size of system for your home.

Checking electrical circuits is also key to meeting those standards. Contact Van’s 24/7 at (920) 663-6086 or online at www.vansheating.com.